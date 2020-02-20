February 20, 2020

Football chairman and referee to stand trial over match-fixing

By George Psyllides05

The chairman of a second division football club and a referee were referred to trial before a criminal court on Thursday in connection with fixing a game earlier this month.

Ayia Napa chairman Demetris Masias, 39, and Andreas Constantinou, 33, were detained earlier this month on suspicion of rigging the second division fixture between Othellos and Ayia Napa that took place on February 8.

The court decided to release the pair under certain conditions, rejecting a prosecution request to hold them on remand until the start of their trial on March 17.

Masias is also a player manager and a former top-flight referee.

The pair face charges relating to conspiracy to commit felony, conspiracy to defraud and match fixing.

Constantinou has since been banned from officiating any other football games.

Masias has been accused of attempting to bribe an Othellos official with €10,000 to lose the game with Ayia Napa.

Constantinou, who officiated the game, showed three red cards to Othellos players and awarded Ayia Napa a penalty on the 97th minute which won them the fixture.

 



