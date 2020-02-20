February 20, 2020

Gunman suspected of killing nine in Germany found dead in home

German special forces prepare to search an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday.

Another body was discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened.

“There are no indications that other suspects were involved,” police said in a statement. “One of the two dead people found is highly likely the perpetrator. The investigations into the identity of the victims and the perpetrator are ongoing.”

Police raised the death toll to nine after one person succumbed to injuries. Their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a dark car, but the motive for the attacks is unclear.

Can-Luca Frisenna, whose father and brother run one of the two bars attacked by the gunman, said he rushed to the scene after he received news of the shooting.

“I heard my father was affected and my little brother, they run the kiosk, I don’t have much to do with it,” said Frisenna. “But then I saw them both – they were horrified and they were crying and everything. So everyone was shocked.”

Mass-selling Bild newspaper said the man was a German citizen and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in his car. He had a firearms hunting licence, it added.



