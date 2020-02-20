Match-fixing in Cyprus ‘bigger than I expected’ says Spanish journalist

The Spanish reporter who broke the story about the island’s alleged football corruption links to Spain has said the problem was more far-reaching than he had originally believed.

“The issue of fixed matches in Cyprus is much bigger than I initially expected,” Jose Maria Olmo of El Confidential told Cybc on Thursday.

His investigative journalism, he said, lasted four months when he began looking into a match fixing ring in Spain.

“From what I can tell, corruption in Cypriot football goes all the way to the highest levels in society,” Olmo told Cybc.

Links to Cyprus were uncovered by the Spanish police which reportedly found out that the crime ring was receiving information in Cyprus such as which teams would be qualifying for European championships.

Olmo alleged that corruption in Cyprus is much more endemic than in other countries. He said while the second and third divisions in Spain have clear match-fixing for betting purposes, the problem is more widespread in Cyprus.

He singles out the island as the only place in Europe where not only matches will be fixed, but it is also predetermined which teams will be crowned champions, cup winners and make it to European competitions.

“This doesn’t happen in other European countries,” he said.

Olmo said that according to information he received, Spanish authorities discovered the Cyprus connection when listening in on calls made by the Spanish crime ring. Information was relayed between the match-fixing ring in Spain and Cyprus.

He alleged that the connection between Cyprus and Spain is a Spanish player who was providing information on matches – which was backed up by the end result of the games.

The link is believed to be Spaniard Jorge Larena, a footballer at AEK Larnaca between 2014 and 2019.

Spanish news website El Confidencial reported that four match fixtures in Cyprus between 2017 and 2018 were linked with a match-fixing ring in Spain.

Olmo said the Spanish authorities were not investigating corruption in Cyprus specifically, but were surprised to uncover the severity of the issue.

According to information available to Olmo, the details uncovered by Spanish police was shared with authorities in Cyprus.