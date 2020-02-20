February 20, 2020

Nicosia among top small European cities of the future

Nicosia has been named as the top small European city of the future for human capital and lifestyle, Invest Cyprus said on Thursday.

The capital was also ranked among the top 10 small European cities of the future for foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy, reflecting the island’s increased efforts to attract inward investment.

The annual list by FDI magazine, published by the Financial Times, covers 505 location, 319 cities and 148 regions.

George Campanellas, director of Invest Cyprus, said he was delighted by the achievement.

“As one of the safest and healthiest countries in the EU, with almost year-round sunshine, the island of Cyprus is a great place to do business, providing a solid platform for future growth. New businesses that have chosen to relocate to Nicosia have long recognised that the health of their workforce also drives strong economic performance and productivity,” he said.

“Coupled with the obvious lifestyle benefits that Nicosia offers, including easy access to stunning mountain scenery and a blend of historic and ultra-modern architecture, it’s easy to see why Nicosia has been named as the top small European city.”

Invest Cyprus, the national investment promotion agency of Cyprus, is dedicated to attracting and facilitating FDI and provides a one-stop shop for businesses seeking to open or expand into Cyprus.

 

