February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Plans for new psychiatric hospital to be submitted in the coming days

By Jonathan Shkurko05
A room at Athalassa psychiatric hospital

The ministry of health on Thursday responded to allegations made by state nurses’ union Pasyno regarding the ‘third-world working conditions’ at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

Pasyno released a statement saying they were considering strike measures to protest against the state’s inaction on the matter and that they would discuss at the beginning of next month the problems faced by nurses working at the hospital.

Mental health nurses have been calling for years for better conditions both for them and patients.

On Friday, the health ministry said it has been working on the plans for a new psychiatric hospital since September 2019 and that the final draft was ready to be submitted to the public works department in the coming days.

In addition, the ministry said it was working on the renovation of the dialysis unit of the Paphos General Hospital and on the construction of an children’s A&E department at the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.

The ministry said they had organised a meeting with Pasyno, while claiming that the union’s complaints about the government’s lack of concern regarding hospitals “is completely inaccurate and unjustified.”

The union will hold its general meeting on March 3 where decisions will be taken on how to respond to the issues.



