February 20, 2020

Report on police handling of serial killer’s victims handed over to attorney-general

By George Psyllides
Attorney-general Costas Clerides

An independent investigator on Thursday declined to comment on the findings of a probe into the police handling of the disappearance of women who turned out to be the victims of the serial killer, Nicos Metaxas.

“Publication of the findings or the report is expressly prohibited by the law,” Andreas Paschalides said after handing the hefty report to the attorney-general.

“Based on the evidence collected we arrived at certain conclusions and submitted our recommendations to the attorney-general.”

Recent reports suggested that the investigation determined that some 20 police officers had varying degrees of culpability and was recommending their prosecution.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides said: “there is no question of confirming or denying the information.”

Metaxas, 35, claimed the lives of five women and two children aged six and eight, daughters of two of the women.

Two of his victims – Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, and her eight-year-old daughter Elena Natalia – had been reported missing since September 2016.

The other victims were reported missing between December 2017 and July 2018.

They were found in various locations last year after a photographer spotted a body down a mine in Mitsero in April 2019.

From the onset, police were criticised for not properly investigating the first cases of missing women when there might still have been time to catch the serial killer early and possibly stopping him from claiming other vitims.

The affair led to the resignations of Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou and the dismissal of the chief of police Zacharias Chrysostomou.

 



