February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Visit by Norwegian foreign minister

By Source: Cyprus News Agency025
Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide will be on the island on Friday at the invitation of her Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

The two ministers are expected to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations between Cyprus and Norway and Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ maritime zones.

After a private meeting, the two ministers will take part in a meeting with the two ministries’ delegations.

“Discussions are expected to focus, among other things, on Cyprus-Norway bilateral relations and the prospect of further enhancing them in specific areas, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern region, as well as Turkey’s illegal actions in the Republic of Cyprus’ maritime zones,” the statement said.

They are to also discuss EU-Norway relations, energy and energy security matters, as well as other regional, European and international matters of common interest.

They are expected to make statements to the media.

The Norwegian minister will also be one of the key note speakers in an event organised by the foreign ministry at the Presidential Palace, entitled Women in Diplomacy.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

