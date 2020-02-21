February 21, 2020

Company in north says it has produced Cyprus’ first electric car

By Evie Andreou00
Gunsel B9

A company in the north which says it has produced the first electric car in Cyprus presented their creation on Thursday evening.

The Gunsel ‘B9’ model was developed and produced by a car production unit near Dikomo that bears the name of the man behind the idea, Suat Gunsel, the founder of Near East University in the north.

The company said they are expecting to produce 200 cars this year and 2,000 in 2021. By 2025, it claims they will be producing 20,000 cars.

The car’s battery range is 350 kilometres, the company says, arguing it is “enough to drive anywhere in Cyprus and return on a single charge”.

Over 100 engineers worked on the project, the company said during the presentation.

According to Irfan Gunsel, president of the board of trustees of Near East University, the production of the car began as a childhood dream of his father, Suat Gunsel, who wanted to produce the first domestic car in the north.

The Gunsel B9’s design was inspired by the symbol of Cyprus, the mouflon, the company said.

 

 

 

 

 



