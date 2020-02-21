February 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cyprus present at the European Shipping Week

By Press Release00

The Shipping Deputy Minister, Ms Natasa Pilides participated in the European Shipping Week, held in Brussels between 17-21 of February 2020.

Ms Pilides met privately with the European Commissioner of Transport Ms Adina Vălean, where she had the chance to discuss current issues regarding the European and International shipping industry. The Commissioner presented the priorities and the goals of the Commission and she asked Cyprus’ support in the European and International shipping forums. The Deputy Minister ensured the Commissioner that Cyprus will continue to contribute constructively to the work of EU and International Maritime Organization, while ensuring the competitiveness of shipping internationally.

The Shipping Deputy Minister also participated in the FlagShip Conference, organized by the Association of European Shipowners (ECSA) in cooperation with the EU Transport Directorate. The aforementioned conference is considered one of the leading events for the European and international shipping. Among the conference’s speakers were the General Secretary of the International Maritime Organization Mr. Kitack Lim, the European Commissioner of Transport Ms Adina Vălean, various E.U. officials, Ministers, Shipowners and Executive Members of the International shipping community. During the discussion with topic “Trade and Competitiveness” the Deputy Minister pointed to the need to maintain the competitiveness of European Shipping as well as the introduction of new incentives which will ensure the further development of the sector and will support maritime technology, innovation and education. She also highlighted the importance of an integrated Blue Growth strategy, which will contribute to the overall economic development of the EU Member States.



