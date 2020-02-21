February 21, 2020

EU student card, an initiative of Cypriot MEP, launching next year

By Annette Chrysostomou

The European student card, an initiative of Cypriot MEP Lefteris Christoforou, will come into force in 2021, he announced on Friday.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Christoforou expressed satisfaction that after five years of intense effort and after numerous meetings with EU commissioners and technocrats in Brussels, this initiative was bearing fruit.

“In my last meeting with my former colleague and current commissioner Mariya Gabriel, there was full support for my initiative. The commissioner has promised to implement the measure from 2021. We expect the EU to specify the benefits and opportunities offered by the student card. The ultimate goal for us is to make this card a real support for every European student,” he said.

He said the first important step has been achieved, as the EU, via the commissioner, recognised the need to create a European student card.

“I believe that the mere fact that all EU students acquire a single European student identity, is an important milestone for young Europeans, since for the first time since the EU was formed, they will have a European identity , which will have a content and improve their position and life,” he noted.

He clarified his proposal foresees and requires the EU student card to provide important rights and facilities such as the provision of free access to public transport, university libraries, significant discounts on restaurants, housing, the purchase of books, the use of the Internet, possible tax refunds and more.

The Cypriot MEP expressed the view that the EU has the financial capacity to support this important proposal, and it can be enforced by related programmes such as Erasmus+ and Horizon 2020.

“The introduction will not only benefit the students. The EU itself will benefit enormously, because it will show that it has a real concern for our young people.”



