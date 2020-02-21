Financial donations given to local communities

The Sovereign Base Area Administration’s Cyprus Community Relations Funding (CCRF) gave close to €50,000 to Cypriot organisations and individuals in both the east and west of the island last week.

The money, from the CCRF, is distributed within the SBAs to assist in funding projects, support charitable organisations and help individuals that may need financial assistance for certain issues.

The CCRF donations, which this year supported more than 60 recipients, has been making a difference within the SBAs for many years now and according to Dhekelia Area Officer, George Kiteos, it plays a key role in the Administration’s efforts to support local communities.

He explained: “The money we give to the local community is of paramount importance for many different reasons.

“Firstly, it gives that financial assistance to organisations and some individuals that are in need of help, but I also think it shows that we, as an Administration, do really care for the communities that are within the SBAs.

“Of course, the money we give can vary but even if we cannot fund an entire project, any amount we are able to put towards it is a help and the feedback I get from the community leaders is very positive.”

So positive in fact, that the area officer said he was receiving letters every day from recipients, thanking the Administration for the continued support.

“It is good to receive these letters because it shows that we are making a difference to the lives of our community and that is so important because our close living and working relationship here in the ESBA and of course at the other end of the island too, is the reason why we are able to achieve so much together.”

In the ESBA, Kyriacos Papageorgiou, a Xylotymbou community leader, said: “I would like to thank the authorities of the SBAs for the financial support and the successful organisation of the event, which shows the good cooperation between the SBA Administration, the SBA Police and the nearby communities.

“It also gave the opportunity for the various voluntary organisations from within the communities to come closer together.”

Those words were echoed by Michali Kaounas, from Acheritou Vrysoulles, who said: “The event was a great success and brought the authorities of the SBAs with the nearby communities closer.

“The financial support is of course important but the most important thing is the practical support the SBAs provide in implementing public works that contribute in improving the safety of our citizens, such as the road works along corridor road that will improve road safety.”

The feedback from community leaders in the WSBA was equally positive, with Akrotiri Community Council chairman, George Stylianou keen to highlight what the money would be used for and focusing on the continued support.

He said: “We thank the SBA Administration for their kind donations. The money goes to organised groups related to children’s education and other community social support. We also thank them for the continuous cooperation.”

Elena Themistocleous, the Asomatos Community Council chairman, said the money would allow the primary school to enhance the educational experience of the children there.

She said: “We are very grateful for the financial donation to our local primary school and it will be used for the purchase of new computers required for the student lessons. We are looking forward to future cooperation.”