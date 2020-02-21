February 21, 2020

House postpones vote on expanding state-limo use

Parliament on Friday postponed a vote on regulations increasing the number of state officials allowed to use a government car outside officer hours.

The vote on the regulations was postponed at the request of ruling Disy.

House finance committee chairman, Diko MP Angelos Votsis, said discussion of the regulations had finished and bill should not go back.

This prompted the reaction of Disy leader Averof Neophytou who said Votsis could not predetermine the plenum’s decision.

Akel said whatever the case it wold be voting against extending the privilege.

At present, the particular officials who stand to benefit from the new regulations, whenever they are asked to attend official functions on behalf of the state during after-work hours, must first drive in their private cars to their workplace, where they are picked up and chauffeured to the various events.

To get around this ‘hassle’, the new regulations would make the official cars available to them 24/7.

The new regulations would apply to the following officials: the head of the Public Service Commission; the head of the Educational Service Commission; the permanent secretaries of the House; the permanent secretaries of ministries, junior ministries and the Directorate General for European Programmes, Coordination and Development; the Chief Registrar; the state Treasurer; the Director of the Office of the President; the Presidential Commissioner; and the cabinet Secretary.

 

 



