February 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for driving drunk, crashing into barrier

By Staff Reporter00

A 35-year-old man was jailed on Friday in Larnaca for 15 days after he was found guilty of various traffic offences including drink driving.

The court also suspended the man’s licence for three months.

Police said he was caught in September 2019 after crashing into a barrier and a road sign on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue in Larnaca.

A breathalyser test showed he had 132microgrammes of alcohol in his system. Police also determined that he had not paid his road tax.



