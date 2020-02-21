February 21, 2020

News podcast: NGOs get tough on environmental issues

By Rosie Charalambous06062
File photo: Lara bay, and the Akamas peninsula more widely, remains a battleground of unresolved environmental policy problems

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • NGOs move to mount legal challenges to decisions that impact the environment
        • Good news for a change about our birds
        • Young hackers are invited to enter the Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/



