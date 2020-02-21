February 21, 2020

Second man arrested for Ayia Napa shooting

The scene of the shooting early Sunday morning

A second suspect was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with Sunday’s gangland shooting in Ayia Napa which left four injured.

He is expected to be remanded on Friday morning.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was arrested at the central prison where he is already serving a sentence.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested on Monday in Larnaca in connection with the crime.

A hooded man ran up to the cafe-bar Liquid on the busy Kryou Nerou street in Ayia Napa at 1.40am on Sunday and unloaded a hail of bullets at people inside, CCTV footage showed.

His target was well-known businessman Costas Kritikos who had left the cafe about 15 minutes before, raising questions as to whether the shooting was a botched job or scare tactic and warning.

In a matter of seconds, the shooter fired 25 bullets from a Kalashnikov rifle, injuring a woman aged 26 and three men, two aged 38 and one 32. They had no relation to the target but were sitting at the next table.

The attacker then swiftly fled.

The injured persons are out of danger, but the woman had to undergo surgery at Nicosia general hospital.

 

 



