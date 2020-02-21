Second suspect arrested over Napa shooting was gunman in 2012 gangland deaths

The second suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s gangland shooting in Ayia Napa was remanded for eight days on Friday.

Dimitris Mamakopoulos, 37, was arrested at the central prison where he is already serving time for the murder of five people in Ayia Napa in June 2012. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the shooting on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested on Monday in Larnaca in connection with the crime which left four persons injured.

The 38-year-old told police that Mamakopoulos had detailed him on the operation and had arranged for a gun for him. Mamakopoulos had also allegedly arranged for the target of the shooting, businessman Costas Kritikos, to be watched for a month.

Mamakopoulos was arrested after a second gun was found in Ayia Napa on Thursday. Police are also looking for the person who handed the original automatic gun used to commit the crime to the hitman.

At 1.40am on Sunday a hooded man ran up to the cafe-bar Liquid on the busy Kryou Nerou street in Ayia Napa and unloaded a hail of bullets at people inside, CCTV footage showed.

Kritikos had left the cafe about 15 minutes before the shooting, raising questions as to whether the shooting was a botched job or scare tactic and warning.

In a matter of seconds, the shooter fired 25 bullets from an automatic rifle, injuring a woman aged 26 and three men, two aged 38 and one 32. They had no relation to the target but were sitting at the next table.

The attacker then swiftly fled.

The injured persons are out of danger, but the woman had to undergo surgery at Nicosia general hospital.

Demetris Mamalikopoulos was one of two Greek hitmen who murdered five people on June 23, 2012.

The murder targeted another businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis. It happened around 3.30am in a central square of Ayia Napa. 14 shots were fired, killing five men, three Cypriots and two Romanians. Philippos Loucaides, 33, Marios Karaoli, 28, Giorgos Georgiou, 35, and Romanians Georgian Katalin Koman, 25, and Marcel Aourel Koleasa, 33, were the victims.

Four of them were bodyguards of the local business owner, who police believed was the intended target. The Greek hitmen, Demetris Mamalikopoulos and Anastasios Tsehelides, who were caught right after the murders are serving five consecutive jail terms each, one for each of the killings.

Kalopsidiotis was finally gunned down in an Ayia Napa restaurant in June 2016 along with a police officer and his wife and one of the gunmen sent to shoot him.