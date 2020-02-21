February 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some roads to Troodos closed due to snow and rain

By Peter Michael00

Roads to Troodos were closed on Friday evening due to snowfall, while heavy rain on the Limassol-Paphos motorway caused flooding in some spots, prompting police to issue a warning to drivers.

Motorists are asked to drive at low speeds, keep a safe distance between other vehicles, and keep their headlights on.

Roads in the lower Troodos area, remained open, but drivers were also cautioned to drive slowly as they were slippery.

Earlier the met office issued a yellow weather warning due to isolated heavy thunderstorms.

The weather will remain unsettled over the weekend, with isolated rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms.



Related posts

‘Foreign policy and national security still male-dominated’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Don’t think EU funding is a given’ Christodoulides warns Turkish side

Evie Andreou

Briton loses appeal in property dispute, vows to take case to ECHR

Jonathan Shkurko

French carrier Charles de Gaulle docks in Limassol (with photos)

Annette Chrysostomou

EU student card, an initiative of Cypriot MEP, launching next year

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus and Norway preparing to sign energy MoU (Updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign