February 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning, storms expected

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

With isolated heavy thunderstorms expected, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday. It will be in place all day, from 8am until 6pm.

Cloudy and rainy weather has been forecast for all areas, and snow will fall in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will reach 13C inland and at the coast and 4C around Troodos.

At night, temperatures will drop to 5C in Nicosia, 7C in coastal regions and 1C on Mount Olympus.

The weather will remain unsettled over the weekend, with isolated rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday and will remain at the same levels on Sunday and Monday.



Related posts

Second man arrested for Ayia Napa shooting

Annette Chrysostomou

Financial donations given to local communities

British Bases

BFC marks Safer Internet Day

British Bases

Paphos rubbish collectors announce strike

Gina Agapiou

Ankara ‘will not hesitate’ to dispatch third drillship to the region

Elias Hazou

‘You aided the killer every step of the way’, judge tells double-murder accomplice

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign