A minute with Angela Rizaki Theatrologist specialising in puppet theatre

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my husband, our child and four dogs

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal with milk

Describe your perfect day

Waking up in a nice way by taking my time to get ready with my child and husband, then breakfast at the sea, it’s certainly a sunny day and we are playing games, and theatre at night following an outing with friends at a small tavern or at home drinking some hot wine with honey

Best book ever read?

Truth be told-I have many favourites. I will mention Desert Flower, which I read as a teenager and honestly remember many hair-raising details to this day. It is based on the real life of this girl, coming from a traditional Somali nomadic family who believed in archaic customs such as the marriage between adolescent girls and elderly men, who escaped her oppressive life when she was just 13 years old and went to New York. I liked the power of that girl’s soul. But I am sorry for so many thousands of girls for whom life has chosen a different path even today in 2020.

Best childhood memory?

My birthday and my party

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

It depends on my mood, I don’t have a preference. Usually I listen to Greek urban folk music, rock, pop etc

What’s your spirit animal?

I have many choices. I love the playful mood of the dolphin, the movement of the horse and the flying of the bird.

What are you most proud of?

My career and of course my family

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I am moved more by movies based on real-life events. Like in the movie Hachiko, the last scene where the dog kept waiting for his best friend who never returned. Also, the monologue of a black female scientist when she had a fit over the racist behaviour of her colleagues to her boss in the movie The Hidden Figure.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would like to meet all those who are “pulling the strings” today to understand (if I am able to understand) the way they think and act.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would travel in the years before “civilization”. I believe I would have the freedom to discover all the places and how life was “Before”.

What is your greatest fear?

Something happening to my family.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Keep going

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If I was working

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would play games with my family and friends

The next production of Teatro Angelico is Kravgi Erota (Cry of Love) by Theodoros Vichas. Performances: February 21, 22 at 8.30 and February 23 at 6.30