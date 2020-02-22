February 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus protests Turkish violations of its air and sea

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis has reported Turkish violations of the national air space and sea area of the Republic of Cyprus, recorded in November and December.

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Mavroyiannis urged Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot community to contribute to a substantial resumption of the peace process, instead of focusing on undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

He attached four documents that recorded the national air space of Cyprus, the international flight regulations in the Nicosia FIR, and the illegal use of the closed ports and airports by Turkey. He furthermore noted the systematic use of the illegal airport of Tympou by Turkish commercial aircraft.

He pointed out that this behaviour causes great concern to the Republic of Cyprus and that Turkey’s insistence on violating the UN Charter, international law, and international rules and regulations, constitutes a constant threat to world peace and security, undermines regional stability, puts international civil aviation in danger, causes difficulties to air traffic in Cyprus, and prevents the creation of a favourable environment for continuing the peace process.

Mavroyiannis said Turkey’s actions clearly aim at undermining the sovereignty of Cyprus, maintaining the de facto division, upgrading the secessionist entity, and demanding a so-called air space over the areas of Cyprus it has occupied since 1974.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Cyprus to veto EU funds to Turkish Cypriots if Varosha opens, Anastasiades says

George Psyllides

Cyprus will not suspend its energy programme, president says

George Psyllides

Interactive exhibition calls on viewers to think about refugees

Katy Turner

Woman tests negative for coronavirus

Staff Reporter

Cyprus’ poor are ‘no longer invisible’

Annette Chrysostomou

Focus trial can proceed without Zolotas and Fole, court rules

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign