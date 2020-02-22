Four teams still in contention to seal top-six spot

February 22, 2020

WITH just two more rounds to go before the end of the regular season in Cyprus, there are still four teams battling for the one remaining place in the top-six group.

Two of them, Olympiakos and AEL meet at the Makarion stadium on Sunday and a win for the home side Olympiakos will put them in a great position in the final round to sneak into a top group place.

On the other hand, a win for the Limassol side will give them the final slot in the top group.

Pafos FC also has a slim chance of making the top six but have a more difficult task as they face champions Apoel who want to go into the playoffs with a maximum five-point deficit to leaders Anorthosis.

Anorthosis travel to Dasaki tis Achnas to play against last but one Ethnikos with both teams in desperate need of the three points for totally different reasons.
The fourth team in the top six battle is Nea Salamina, who at one stage seemed certain of finishing in the ‘elite group’ but recent results have put them in a disadvantageous position.

They face fifth-placed AEK who, after being knocked out of the cup last Wednesday, need the points so that they can finish as high up as possible in the league in order to finish in a European qualification position.

Elsewhere, second-placed Omonia should prove too strong for Enosis who are battling to avoid relegation.

Apart from the three points, Omonia will also be hoping that their five players, who are a caution away from suspension, avoid going into the refereee’s book with the Nicosia derby against Apoel looming on the final day of the regular season.

In the final weekend game, Apollon should wrap up the points with relative ease as they face Doxa Katokopias who seem doomed for second division football next season as they are eight points adrift of the safety zone.

Saturday: Omonia v Enosis (16.00), Apollon v Doxa (17.00)
Sunday: Ethnikos v Anorthosis & Pafos FC v Apoel (both at 16.00), AEK v Salamina & Olympiakos v AEL (both at 18.00)



