February 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Honest people pay their bills and honour their debts

By CM Reader's View00

In a country where successive governments have rewarded the wealthy, connected and criminally inclined with encouragement to avoid paying debts entered into willingly, there is bound to be a sector that suffers.

Honest people pay their bills and cover their debts even if it means they are on the breadline, the rest sit back smug and content knowing the government will not allow any actions to be taken against them and at some time the honest taxpayers will cover the debts.

OJ

Cyprus’ poor are ‘no longer invisible’

 



