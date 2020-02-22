February 22, 2020

Pensioner dies in traffic accident

A 67-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in the Nicosia district on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Charalambos Charalambous was driving on the Avalionta-Mathiatis road at 8am on Saturday when under circumstances still being investigated he lost control of the car, as a result of which he hit a bridge and then overturned in the car.

The pensioner, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured and taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where his death was later confirmed.



