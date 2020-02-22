President Anastasiades departs on Monday for official visit to Bulgaria

President Nicos Anastasiades will leave on Monday for Sofia, Bulgaria, where he will pay a two-day official visit, his second to the country during his Presidential tenure.
During his official visit, Anastasiades, who will be accompanied by his spouse, Andri Anastasiades, and will meet with the leadership of the country and senior officials of Bulgaria, and address a business forum for Cypriot and Bulgarian entrepreneurs.
On Tuesday he will be officially welcomed by President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the Alexander Nevski square, where President Anastasiades will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.
The presidents will then leave for the Administration Offices of the President of Bulgaria, where they will hold a private meeting followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries.
Later on, the Cypriot delegation will leave for the Prime Minister’s Office where Anastasiades and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov will hold a meeting.
In the evening, Anastasiades will attend an official dinner hosted in his honour by the President of Bulgaria.
On Wednesday Anastasiades will address a Bulgarian-Cypriot business forum, which will also be addressed by the President of Bulgaria.
During the forum, Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between the Cyprus and the Bulgarian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Business Associations of the two countries.
Afterwards, Anastasiades will meet with Patriarch of All Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, Neophyte, at the Patriarchate.
He and the President of Bulgaria will address the opening of a photographic exhibition on the 60 years of Cypriot-Bulgarian Diplomatic Relations, organised by the Press and Information Office of Cyprus in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic in Bulgaria.
The President will be accompanied by Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, Cyprus Ambassador to Sofia Marios Kountourides, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President Helena Mina, member of the Diplomatic Office of the President Pantelis Pantelides and other officials.