February 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman tests negative for coronavirus

A crew member of a private jet has tested negative for Corvid 19 but she has been placed in quarantine for 14 days as a precaution, the health ministry said Saturday.

The three other members of the crew, deemed low-risk according to protocols, were examined by doctors and given instructions to self-monitor for 14 days before they were discharged.

According to a ministry statement issued late on Friday evening, the aircraft arrived in Cyprus from Israel earlier in the day.

Health authorities mobilised after one of the crew members exhibited symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

The woman was quarantined at Nicosia general hospital pending the test results.



