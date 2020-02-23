February 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body of man found in Nicosia centre with stab wounds

By Evie Andreou00
Police are investigating a murder case after a young man was found dead early on Sunday on Rigenis street in the centre of Nicosia.

The man’s body was found at around 5.30am.

It is believed he was stabbed.

Police have cordoned off the area for investigations.

