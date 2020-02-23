February 23, 2020

British couple injured in road accident

Police are searching for the whereabouts of a man who abandoned a road accident scene in  Ayia Varvara in Paphos on Saturday, where a British couple was injured.

The man, believed to be the one who caused the accident, left his car at the scene and fled on foot.

He is believed to have lost control of his vehicle after crashing into a bus that was in front of him, causing him to enter the opposite traffic lane and crash into an oncoming car. His vehicle then collided with the motorcycle the British couple was riding.

The couple, who are permanent Paphos residents, were seriously injured. They are currently at the Paphos general hospital.



