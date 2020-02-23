February 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lyssarides admitted to clinic but his condition is not serious- reports

By Staff Reporter00
Vassos Lyssarides

Edek’s founder and Honorary President Vassos Lyssarides, 99, was admitted to a private clinic with respiratory problems.

According to reports he was taken to the clinic on Saturday evening after feeling unwell. His condition is not considered serious and was kept for monitoring as a precaution, reports said.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Animal Party condemns shooting and killing of pet pig

Staff Reporter

Remand over possible abduction of man reported as missing

Staff Reporter

Education ministry refutes gender discrimination accusations over volleyball tournament

Staff Reporter

Thousands attend Aglandjia carnival parade (video)

Staff Reporter

Disused mines both heritage and health hazard

Annette Chrysostomou

British couple injured in road accident

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign