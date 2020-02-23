February 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remand over possible abduction of man reported as missing

By Staff Reporter

A 40-year-old man was remanded on Sunday for eight days in connection with the disappearance of a 31-year-old man from Syria.

The suspect, reportedly from Jordan, is being investigated for the alleged abduction of 31-year-old Ahmed Zaidan who was reported as missing from his Limassol home on February 14.

The 40-year-old is believed to have been the last person to have met Zaidan before his disappearance.



Staff Reporter

