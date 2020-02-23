February 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sakis Dovolis Trio in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

Sakis Dovolis is a Blues/Rock guitar player, singer and songwriter, born and raised in Greece who is heading to Cyprus this month for two live shows, on February 27 at New Division and February 28 at Moondog’s Bar & Grill.

“Undoubtedly,” say the gigs’ organisers, “his name belongs to the list of the best Blues/Rock guitarists in Greece and in the Balkan region. Sakis got his nickname from the late great Louisiana Red, who called him ‘Greek Stevie Ray Vaughan Jr’ and later on, by the great Greek Bluesman, Nick Dounoussis.”

In 2014, after playing in several bands, he started his Solo project named SD Power Trio with his brother Fotis on bass, and Nick Kalivas on drums. Combining the fundamentals of Blues with a more aggressive and modern sound, the band is often referred to as a Heavy Blues band. They are also known for their powerful shows and high energy stage appearances, elements that keep audiences fully satisfied.

Besides several shows in Greece, the trio has performed in some of the most popular EU Blues festivals such as Suwalki Blues Festival in Poland and North City Jazz & Blues Fest.

Since May 2018 Sakis has been a member of Grooveyard Records NY, USA. Together, they released trio’s first album, called Cross The Line. In April 2019, SD trio represented Greece at the European Blues Challenge in Azores, Portugal.

Now, Sakis and his trio will be in Cyprus for two bluesy concerts both starting around 9pm. Opening both of the concerts is a performance by Cypriot blues and rock band Ravens Reign.

 

Sakis Dovolis Trio 

Performance by Blues/Rock guitar player, singer and songwriter. February 27. New Division, Nicosia. 9.30pm February 28. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 9pm



