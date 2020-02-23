February 23, 2020

Thousands attend Aglandjia carnival parade (video)

Photo: Christos Theodorides

Aglandjia on Sunday welcomed thousands of visitors at its annual carnival parade, the highlight of a week full of events.

The parade, organised by Aglandzia municipality and STS Events, took place on Kyrenia Avenue.

After the parade visitors could take part in activities organised at the Carnival Tent for children and adults alike.

To avoid traffic congestion the municipality, in cooperation with the transport minister and bus companies Osel and Kapnos, had arranged for free bus rides from the city centre and other locations to and from the area the festivities were held.

(Video and photos by Christos Theodorides)



