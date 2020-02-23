February 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman in north in quarantine pending coronavirus test results

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

A 74-year-old woman admitted to hospital in occupied Famagusta with fever and pneumonia was placed in quarantine pending test results for coronavirus.

According to reports in the north, the woman, who had visited Dubai recently, went to the hospital with fever and pneumonia and was kept there for further tests.

She was placed in quarantine pending her test results for Corvid 19.

‘Health minister’ Ali Pilli said that the woman returned from Dubai a week ago and she was placed in quarantine as a precaution given the possibility she may have been in the same space with Chinese tourists while there.

Her condition is good, he said, adding that they are also trying to locate her co-travellers.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Body of man found in Nicosia centre with stab wounds

Evie Andreou

Appalling conditions at Athalassa: ‘The situation is desperate’

Gina Agapiou

Pensioner dies in traffic accident

Katy Turner

Cyprus strongly objects to cut in EU funds for migration

George Psyllides

‘French naval vessel’s presence reflection of growing bilateral ties’

George Psyllides

One man’s trek around island’s coast gets underway

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign