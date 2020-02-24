February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Access to Ayia Marina church, area agreed for Green Monday

By Nick Theodoulou

The Ayia Marina church in the Green Line will come to life on Green Monday as the area will be opened up from 9am to 5pm.

“The church will be open for worship, while visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the magnificent nature in the area,” the municipality of Dherynia said in an announcement on Monday.

Many visitors are expected as the dam nearby is also overflowing, it added.

Private cars will be allowed to access the area, as agreed by the UN, which accepted the municipality’s request.

The chapel has also been open for services on special occasions in the past, under UN supervision.

A crossing point opened in Deryneia, on the east coast, in November 2018 after years of deliberations – bringing the total crossing points to nine along the island’s 180km long buffer zone.

 



