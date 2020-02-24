February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aegean: no rebooking fees for flight changes over virus

By Staff Reporter00

Aegean airlines said Monday passengers who wish to change their travel dates because of the Covid 19 virus could do so between now and March 20 without rebooking fees.

The airline said passengers who want to fly later to any destination will not be charged.

It also said it will continue to travel to all its destinations until further notice.

“We remain in touch with authorities for any additional action that is deemed necessary,” the company said.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

One man remanded, another sought for Nicosia killing

Jonathan Shkurko

Recycling company refusing to collect our rubbish, says Famagusta village  

Nick Theodoulou

Cans for Kids donates monitors to five public hospitals

Jonathan Shkurko

Two men jailed over cocaine haul

George Psyllides

Anastasiades has informed Security Council, EU member states about Varosha

George Psyllides

Access to Ayia Marina church, area agreed for Green Monday

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign