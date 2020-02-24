February 24, 2020

Anastasiades has informed Security Council, EU member states about Varosha

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades last week wrote to the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council informing them of Turkey’s moves regarding Famagusta, the government said on Monday.

Letters were also sent to the leaders of EU member-states and the EU leadership, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.

The spokesman said Anastasiades informed the leaders of Turkey’s stated intention to open Varosha.

Sentonas reiterated that during talks with other EU officials, Anastasiades made it clear that any financial assistance to Turkish Cypriots must be terminated if they go ahead with the opening of Varosha.

The president stressed “that he does not oppose the allocation of funds, he could even discuss their increase, provided they served towards the country’s reunification,” Sentonas said.

Turkey and certain Turkish Cypriot politicians have said they planned to open Varosha for settlement after 46 years.

Varosha was abandoned by its inhabitants in August 1974 fearing capture by the advancing Turkish army, which invaded the island on July 20.

It has since been a military area and access is prohibited.



