February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after drunk driver leaves the scene of crash

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Sunday arrested a drunk driver who caused an accident in Limassol and fled the scene.

The 45-year-old man was driving on Eleftheria street at around 5pm when he swerved to the right and hit another vehicle driven by a 28-year-old.

The collision damaged both cars but the 45-year-old failed to stop.

Other drivers who had seen the accident followed him, managed to stop him and keep him from leaving until police arrived.

An alcotest carried out at the scene showed he had a reading 102µg instead of 9µg, which is the limit for novice drivers.

Further investigations revealed the 45-year-old only had a learner’s licence, meaning he should not have been along in the car.

The car was not insured or registered.

The man was arrested for the offences.



