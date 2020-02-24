February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after man stopped with rifle cartridge at Paphos airport

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Paphos airport

Police arrested a 20-year-old man for illegal possession and transportation of explosives at Paphos airport on Sunday.

During a routine search of his cabin bag, at around 2pm, the man was found to be carrying a 7.62mm military rifle cartridge.

The 20-year-old was supposed to board a plane to Thessaloniki with some friends, but was immediately arrested and remanded in custody, while his case is expected to be filed in court today.



