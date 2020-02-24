February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cans for Kids donates monitors to five public hospitals

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou with a selection of the new monitors

Five monitors have been donated to five public hospitals by the Cans for Kids non-profit organisation.

The hospitals that will benefit from the donations, which monitor patients’ vital signs, will be the Makarios hospital and the Thalassemia Centre in Nicosia and the general hospitals in Larnaca, Famagusta and Polis Chrysochous.

The donation ceremony took place at the health ministry on Monday in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and of health services organisation (Okypy) deputy CEO Kyriacos Georgiou.

Ioannou thanked the organisation “for its generous contribution and its long-standing support for public hospitals, which is reflected in the nearly €300,000 spent over the past 30 years in medical equipment donated”.

“Today’s donations are a massive help to the state and we appreciate their continuous efforts to ensure that patients receive the best care,” said Ioannou.

“The five monitors donated today to the hospitals will be used to their fullest extent possible.”

Cans for Kids president Rosie Charalambous said her organisation decided to donate the monitors to hospitals in different parts of the island “to help patients receive the treatment they need where they live, without having to go to Nicosia to receive it.”



Related posts

Two men jailed over cocaine haul

George Psyllides

Anastasiades has informed Security Council, EU member states about Varosha

George Psyllides

Protocols around Coronavirus to be reviewed on Tuesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Access to Ayia Marina church, area agreed for Green Monday

Nick Theodoulou

Arrest after man stopped with rifle cartridge at Paphos airport

Jonathan Shkurko

Explosion at house in Limassol

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign