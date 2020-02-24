February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC: Electricity bill overcharging will be rectified

By Staff Reporter00

The electricity authority (EAC) on Monday reassured consumers that it would rectify the overcharging in some bills caused by a software technical problem.

The EAC’s spokesperson Christina Pavlidou told state broadcaster CyBC that the problem was observed in a small number of bills and was because the software system charged the consumers by estimation and not by the exact consumption.

Pavlidou urged consumers who feel they were charged more than they expected to call 1818 and ask for a review of their bill.

Where consumers have already paid their bills, their next bill will be adjusted accordingly.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

House president presents code of conduct for MPs

Evie Andreou

Minister to brief party leaders over match-fixing

Elias Hazou

Lyssarides’ condition improving

Staff Reporter

Father and son found guilty of tourist’s swimming pool death

George Psyllides

Legal muddle over status change of 4,000 civil servants

George Psyllides

UN chief willing to push ahead on Cyprus, foreign minister says

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign