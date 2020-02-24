February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Explosion at house in Limassol

By George Psyllides00

Limassol police said on Monday they were investigating an explosion that caused damage to a home earlier in the day.

Police said they were notified of an explosion outside a home at 1.50am.

Officers determined that the blast had been caused by an improvised device placed in the garage of a house belonging to a 29-year-old.

The low intensity explosion caused damage to a window and a fence.



Related posts

Tourism ministry launches scheme to subsidise rural restaurants

George Psyllides

Foreign minister to meet UNSG in Switzerland

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after drunk driver leaves the scene of crash

Annette Chrysostomou

French women in balcony fall had been seen dangling from railing (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after pedestrian injured in traffic accident

Annette Chrysostomou

The weatherman

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign