February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister to meet UNSG in Switzerland

By Annette Chrysostomou00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, in Switzerland to participate in the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on until Wednesday will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Christodoulides will attend the opening ceremony of the council in the morning and is expected to address the council’s session on Tuesday at 12pm Cyprus time.

He will also meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday as part of the event.

During his stay in Geneva, Christodoulides will also meet, inter alia, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Director-General of the UN office in Geneva and Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration António Vitorino, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al Othaimeen, and head of the Red Cross Peter Maurer.

Christodoulides will depart from Geneva on Wednesday morning.



Related posts

Arrest after drunk driver leaves the scene of crash

Annette Chrysostomou

Charles de Gaulle crew member dies after balcony fall

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after pedestrian injured in traffic accident

Annette Chrysostomou

The weatherman

Gina Agapiou

Lyssarides admitted to clinic but his condition is not serious- reports

Staff Reporter

Animal Party condemns shooting and killing of pet pig

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign