Irony and Joy: more Beethoven celebrations

By Eleni Philippou00

The tribute of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra to the genius of Beethoven continues with a concert on his Symphony no. 8, a lighthearted masterpiece containing passages that could even be perceived as musical jokes.

This comical angle – Irony and Joy – is what connects Beethoven’s symphony with the other two works of this programme. While Rossini’s La scala di seta – an operatic farsa comica – is genuinely comical, Richard Strauss’ Burlesque flirts with the idea of a witty parody of the serious concerto genre.

Three Irony and Joy concerts will take place this February across Cyprus. The first is in Nicosia at Pallas Theatre on Wednesday. The following day, the Orchestra will take the Beethoven celebrations to Rialto Theatre in Limassol and finally to Paphos on Friday.

In the spotlight for this concert series, besides Beethoven himself, is pianist Andri Hadjiandrou as the soloist of the evenings. As a founding member and president of the non-profit organisation Arts Embrace, Andri enjoys a rich artistic career which includes concerts, workshops, seminars, conferences, masterclasses and festivals. The purpose of her involvement in the organisation is to encourage creativity and to ensure the effective involvement of citizens in the artistic life of Cyprus.

For the concerts, Andri will briefly leave her teaching duties behind at the State Music Schools to take the stage with her piano skills.

 

Irony and Joy

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with piano soloist Andri Hadjiandreou. February 26. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. February 27. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. February 28. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm

 



