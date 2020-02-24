February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lyssarides’ condition improving

By Staff Reporter00
Vassos Lyssarides was admitted into a private clinic on Sunday

The condition of former Edek leader, Vassos Lyssarides, who was admitted to a private clinic on Saturday with respiratory problems, is improving the socialist party said on Monday.

Lyssarides, 99, was taken to Evangelistria clinic on Saturday evening after feeling unwell.

Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos visited the party’s honorary president on Monday and was briefed by his attending doctors of his condition.

The party said that Lyssarides’ condition is improving but he will remain at the clinic until he fully recovers.

 



Staff Reporter

