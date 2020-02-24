February 24, 2020

One man remanded, another sought for Nicosia killing

Police are still on the lookout for Mohamad Al-Shalal, a 27-year-old from Syria, who is believed to be connected to the murder of a 24-year-old Pakistani national on Sunday morning in Rigenis Street, in old Nicosia.

On Sunday, the police arrested a 22-year-old Palestinian in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Bin Talib. He was remanded for eight days on Monday.

The case investigator Stavriani Andreou told Nicosia district court that the police found the Palestinian man sleeping in an abandoned house in old Nicosia and arrested him.

A knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon, was found on the premises.

During the subsequent interrogation, police said the man admitted to having stabbed Bin Talib during a robbery but claimed he did not want to kill him.

The man later revealed the name of his accomplice, Al-Shalal, who is still at large with the police currently looking for him.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Nicosia CID or report to the closest police station.



