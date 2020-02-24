Protocols around Coronavirus to be reviewed on Tuesday

Health authorities will on Tuesday review protocols relating to the Coronavirus Covid 19 and revise them if necessary, in light of rising incidents in Italy and elsewhere, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

Asked if there will be increased measures, given the death of four people in Italy, the minister reiterated Cyprus is following instructions.

“So far, there has been no revised directive on handling passengers from Italy, or even from South Korea – which still has more cases – or from Iran. It’s not just Italy and it doesn’t matter how close it is, it depends on whether we have travellers from those countries,” Ioannou said.

Invited to comment if there is any update on the person who was quarantined on Friday as a precaution, the minister said she will remain in solitary confinement for 14 days as protocol demands.

If there are any developments, the ministry will make announcements.

The European Commission is working around the clock to support EU member states and strengthen international efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, it announced on Monday.

EU Health & Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced she is planning to travel to Italy on Tuesday.

“In view of the rapidly evolving situation, we stand ready to increase our assistance. In this vein, a joint expert mission of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organisation will depart to Italy this week to support the Italian authorities,” she announced.

According to the European Commission, new EU funding will help detect and diagnose the disease, care for infected people and prevent further transmission at this critical time.

Out of the €232 million aid package, €114 million will support the WHO, in particular the global preparedness and response global plan.

“This intends to boost public health emergency preparedness and response work in countries with weak health systems and limited resilience. Part of this funding is subject to the agreement of the EU budgetary authorities,” the Commission said.

€100 million are earmarked for the search for a vaccine and research on containment and prevention, and €3 million have been allocated to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for repatriation flights of EU citizens from Wuhan, China.