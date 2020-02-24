The Calendar Girls… of Cyprus

It’s a heart-warming story, part whimsical, part heart-breaking. A true tale turned into a film by Tim Firth in 2003, Calendar Girls touched millions of people as it told the story of a group of women, well past their youth who decide to pose for a nude calendar when they find out that one woman’s husband has been diagnosed with terminal leukaemia and needs to raise funds.
But there’s so much more to the story. Those who have seen the film know how moving it is, those who haven’t, don’t jump online to find it. Instead, wait until the end of the month when Anglo Cypriot Theatre (ACT) will put on its own production of Calendar Girls. The premiere is on Friday with more a second show on Saturday followed by more on March 6 and 7.
The story celebrates enduring friendship and the female form in all its glorious shapes, sizes, stages and ages. Of course, as the plot has it, the play includes its fair share of nudity though it’s all cleverly covered up with just about anything you can imagine; flowers, cups and vases.
The film, with a cast featuring Hellen Mirren and Julie Walters among others, won a Golden-Globe and just as the real-life ladies of the story attracted a lot of media attention with their calendar, so did Tim Firth’s film. Now it’s ACT’s production that’s caught our attention and if it’s anything like its previous productions, the Calendar Girls, packed with a powerful, entertaining and sentimental script, is bound to be a good one!
ACT’s cast is a roundup of local actors, for some this is a debut performance with the theatre group, for others, far from it.
As amusing and light-hearted parts of the play are, its premise shines a light on the serious matter that is cancer. In the spirit of this, ACT’s Calendar Girls is collaborating with the Karaiskakio Foundation, who will be presented at each performance if any audience member wants to become a bone marrow donor.
Registering is a 5-minute deal, involving a simple mouth swab and filling out a form.
Calendar Girls
Production by ACT will take place at the Satiriko Theatre on February 28 and 29, and March 6 and 7. For bookings, call 99-593236. For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Calendar Girls Cyprus’