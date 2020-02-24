February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Top 10 strongest earthquakes caught on camera in 2019

By CyprusMail015

Seven people died in Turkey on Sunday when a 5.7 in magnitude struck in Turkey.
Here we look at the 10 strongest earthquakes in 2019.



Related posts

Large black bear roams streets of Monrovia, California

YouTube

How effective is social media at stopping coronavirus misinformation?

Rumble

Top 50 best viral videos of 2019

YouTube

Good samaritan saves driver trapped in flaming car

CyprusMail

Mother ‘reunites’ with deceased daughter in virtual reality

Rumble

Storm Ciara test pilots landing skills

CyprusMail
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign