February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry launches scheme to subsidise rural restaurants

By George Psyllides00

The deputy tourism ministry on Monday announced a subsidy scheme designed to upgrade restaurants in certain areas of Cyprus.

The scheme is addressed to restaurants operating in the countryside, the Polis area, mountain communities, and certain areas neighbouring the buffer zone.

It focuses on the improvement of kitchens, dining rooms and toilets, the ministry said.

The scheme will cover part of the cost of upgrading existing toilets used by customers, replacement of furniture like chairs and tables, replacement of ovens, refrigerators, dish washers, and extraction hoods, and installation of wine coolers.

Interested parties should apply by August 31, 2020.

The scheme will cover 50 per cent of the total cost, excluding VAT, or a maximum of €10,000. The minimum investment must be €10,000.

Applications can be obtained from the ministry, its website www.visitcyprus.biz, or the district offices of its inspectors.

 



