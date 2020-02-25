A concert for flute and piano

Savvas Christodoulou and Manolis Neophytou will meet for the first time on the Technopolis 20 stage next month. The two talented Cypriot musicians have held numerous concerts individually in the past and they now promise to surprise and satisfy audiences one more time.
Taking place on Wednesday, March 4 at 8pm, the concert’s programme will include great works such as Arpeggione by F Schubert and Concertino by C Chaminade in addition to works by Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Ibert and Chopin.
But the night is not just about Christodoulou on the flute and Neophytou on the piano. The evening will also highlight some young musicians.
Before the two musicians take the stage, a pre-concert will be staged by young students at 7:30pm, a small concert series that aims to present rising music talents, an idea of professors at the Paphos Music Schools.
After that, it’s time for Christodoulou to showcase his flute skills and Neophytou his talent on the piano, something they have both been cultivating for a while. Limassol-born Christodoulou studied in Prague and Utrecht where he was a member of the symphony orchestra of Prague Conservatoire.
To this day he appears regularly in flute recitals and chamber music concerts in The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus. Currently, he is a guest member of Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the founder of Quintus Wind Quintet. He appears regularly with Commandaria Orchestra and enjoys a performing career as a soloist and chamber musician.
Neophytou holds a Bachelor of Music Degree in Performance from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatoire though he also continued his studies in Paris and London. He represented Cyprus at the Eurovision Classical Contests in Brussels (1992), Warsaw (1994) and Lisbon (1996) after winning the Cyprus National Competitions for young musicians and has received prizes in several piano competitions. Today he teaches piano at the music lyceum in Limassol and at the European University of Cyprus.
Concert for Flute and Piano
By Savvas Christodoulou and Manolis Neophytou. March 4. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm-9pm. €10