February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A world made out of paper

By Eleni Philippou00

A magical journey to a unique world made out of paper can be enjoyed at Limassol’s Exhibit8 at the ongoing exhibition by artists Pan Meraklis and Irini Sigitova.

Quill and Feel will remain open until March 3, looking inside the artists’ nature-inspired paper world. Both Pan and Irina are continuously exploring and creating artwork with a main source of inspiration being physiognomy and people’s facial characteristics, which are altered through paper and translated into natural landscapes, rivers, mountains and light.

“The relationship between humans, nature and environment is the most sincere, reliable and indestructible in time,” say the curators. Mother nature gives a sense of freedom and a unifying atmosphere between people, living organisms and as suggested by the artists, it could be identified as a miracle.

Characterised by its beautiful colours, the sense of freedom, harmony, balance and the continuity of life, nature is a huge source of inspiration for the artists. Old books, cardboard, magazines, colourful papers, calendars, come to life by becoming strips of paper, wrapped around and thus creating multiple, small spirals constructed to form Panagiotis and Irina’s stunning and fascinating artworks.

“In the process of a mosaic; piece by piece, a new paper world unfolds in front of us, full of colours and light,” say organisers. Focusing on the tree and the sun as dynamic symbols of life, Pan and Irina create their own personal universe with patience, joy and love, thus letting the miracle of nature guide them.

 

Quill and Feel Exhibition

Exhibition of the artists Pan Meraklis and Irina Sigitova. Until March 3. Exhibit 8, Limassol. Tel: 25-212171



